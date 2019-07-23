Columbus Airport will start renovations this fall

Columbus Airport has big plans for their silver anniversary starting with renovations to the inside and outside of their terminal.

Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark says the terminal modernization plan will incorporate different parts of the community ranging from the tile to when you walk in.

Clark says right now the airport only features one airline, but she is hopeful that the renovations will interest more airlines to partner with the airport.

“By updating our terminal we hope to attract some new airlines. By updating our services we are going to hold a larger percentage of our community traveling to our airport which will in turn show our support and have our airlines want to come to our airport for those routes,” Clarke said.

Delta is the only airline at the airport with four flights a day. Clark says the project isn’t just to attract airlines but they are making more efforts to ensure customers are satisfied.

The modernization project will cost $19 million dollars. Clark says the project will start construction in October and will take 18 months to finish.

Clark presented her plans for modernizing the airport to city council who agreed to pay for the building permit fees which will cost around 100,000 dollars.

City Councilman, John House, says he is all for the project and adding more historical features as well starting with Eugene Bullard, the first African American military combat pilot from right here in Columbus.

“I think his hometown ought to pay more attention to him and hopefully this renovation at the airport will be an opportunity,” House said.

Clark says airport is the gateway to Columbus and with their modernization project they plan to showcase the community and promote tourism in the area.