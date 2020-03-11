Columbus area healthcare providers plan one-mile “Strollin for your Colon” walk/run

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Health providers in the Chattahoochee Valley are joining forces to fight the disease while bringing attention to the need for lifesaving screenings.

The “Strollin for your Colon” One-Mile Fun Walk/Run is set for Saturday, March 21, at Brookstone High School’s track. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. You are able to register in advance and for more information can call (706) 571-1956. The registration fee is $15 and includes a t-shirt.

Michael Nwogbo, Oncology Outreach Coordinator at Piedmont Columbus Regional and Cathy Ford, a registered nurse and president of the state division of GASGNA (Georgia Society Gastroenterology Nurses Association) discuss the event and its importance.