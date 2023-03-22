COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Blind Golf Association announced it would host the 2023 ISPS Handa US Blind Open, a golf tournament dedicated to blind and visually impaired golf players.

The event is scheduled to take place on March 20 through 22 at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, Georgia.

According to the Blind Golf Association, the event will start on March 20 with a clinic at 9 a.m., where participants can hit balls on the range, with blind and visually impaired golfers participating in the open.

The Blind Golf Association says the clinic will serve as an opportunity for players and other participants to “share stories over the game of golf.”

Following the clinic, all participants will be provided refreshments, and golfers who play in the open will begin their practice round at 11 a.m. by playing in a player/coach scramble.

The following day on March 21, the first round of the opening is scheduled to begin. The Blind Golf Association says there will be an opening ceremony, honoring veterans, active service members from Fort Benning, and first responders serving the Columbus area.

After the practice round, the Blind Golf Association will host a welcome dinner for the players and coaches participating in the open competition at 7 p.m. at Country’s BBQ. Following the dinner, players, and coaches will be allotted additional time to review the open rules.

The second round of the opening will take place at 11 a.m. on March 22. Following the final round, awards will be presented at a banquet at 7 p.m.

The Blind Golf Association says that individuals interested in volunteering, serving as scorekeepers, or rule officials are invited to take part in the event.

For more information about the competition, contact the tournament director, Greg Hooper, at hooperga@bellsouth.net.