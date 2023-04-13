COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Earth Day celebrations at the Columbus Botanical Gardens will not be without fanfare. In recognition of the holiday, the botanical gardens announced that they will host a family-friendly event with a plant sale, activities and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

According to the gardens’ press release, guests will be able to get a free plant per group, as long as supplies are available. Eventgoers can choose from a variety of options, including a selection of annual and perennial plants, as well as vegetables, herbs and seeds.

While entry to the Earth Day celebration is free for all Columbus Botanical Gardens members and any children 3-years-old or younger, non-members will be charged regular entry fees. The press release stated that the cost of entry will be $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 4 and 17.

Visitors for the event are asked to park their vehicles at Blanchard Elementary School, located at 3512 Weems Road.

Interested parties can register to become Columbus Botanical Gardens members on their website at www.columbusbotanicalgardens.org. Various membership levels are available ranging from $45 to $5,000 plus. They include reciprocal benefits with select other botanical gardens across the country.

The Columbus Botanical Gardens is located at 3603 Weems Road.