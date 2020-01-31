Columbus boy found, police cancel missing person alert for Matthew Smith

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has canceled its missing person search for 12-year-old Matthew Smith. CPD reports Matthew has been found.

Last night, CPD reported that Matthew was missing and had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. near Stark Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing child.

Matthew Smith, age 12, was last seen near Stark Avenue about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

At the time he was last seen, Smith was wearing a black hoodie type jacket, red polo shirt, khaki pants, and gray and black Nike shoes.

Smith is 5’3 tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Matthew Smith should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.