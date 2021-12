COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Airport thruway.

News 3 responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12. Columbus Fire and EMS along with the Columbus Police Department are currently on the scene. Traffic is being redirected.

The incident occurred near Bross Tire Sales and Liberty Gas Station.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for more information.