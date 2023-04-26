COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Children Book Festival returns to the Columbus Public Library on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five acclaimed authors and illustrators for children Raina Telgemeier, Dan Santat, Minh Le, Drank Morrison and Connie Schofield-Morrison will attend the festival.

Telgemeier is the author/illustrator of Guts, Smile, Sisters and the first graphic novel versions of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Santat, is the illustrator of After the Fall, Lift, Are We There Yet? and the Ricky Ricotta series.

Minh Le is the author of Lift and Drawn Together plus Green Lantern: Legacy.

Frank Morrison is the illustrator of over 20 books including Let the Children March and Little Melba and Her Big Trombone.

Schofield-Morrison is the writer/creator of the I Got series and Stitch by Stitch.

According to the organizers, there will be popular festival activities including Scavenger Safari, Craft-o-mania!, Simple Steps Garden, the Festival Bookstore, Costume Characters, DJs, Balloon Twisters, Food trucks, games and more.

Author Appearance Times for autographs and meet-and-greet:

Dan Santat 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Minh Le 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Raina Telgemeier 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Drank Morrison and Connie Schofield-Morrison 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free and no tickets are needed.

The Columbus Children Book Festival is produced by the staff of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries. WRBL is among its media sponsors.