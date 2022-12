COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Civic Center is partnering up with Community Warriors, Feeding the Valley and Columbus Family Connection to host its third annual holiday food drive.

The food drive will be on Dec. 17, starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

The drive will happen in Parking Lot A. Families will remain in their vehicles to receive their box of food.

Due to USDA food guidelines, this food drive is for Georgia residents only.