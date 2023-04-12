COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus announced the Community Reinvestment Department would host a Fair Housing Seminar in light of Fair Housing Month.

The Fair Housing Act (FHA) was enacted in 1968. In 1988, Georgia passed the Georgia Fair Housing Act (GFHA) to “prohibit discrimination in housing and housing-related activities based on disability, race, color, national origin, religion, or familial status,” the city says.

During the seminar, information about the history of fair housing, tenants’ rights, landlord responsibilities, and local resources will be shared with attendees.

The event is scheduled for April 26 at the City Services Center in the Council Chambers from 4-6 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming seminar, contact Emma Kimbrel with the Community Reinvestment Department at 706-225-3931 or Kimbrel.Emma@columbus.org.