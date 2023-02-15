COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Convention & Trade Center is hosting the 38th annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast.

The breakfast on Monday, Feb. 27 starts at 7 a.m.

U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District will speak at the breakfast. Thompson has served for the district since 1993.

WRBL News 3 sat down with Oz Roberts, a community advocate and Aflac historian, to find out more about the breakfast. You can watch that full interview in the player above.

For tickets to the event, call (706) 405-0107 or (706) 358-9202.

After Feb. 18, tickets can be found at International Funeral Home at 927 5th Ave. and Hazels Flowers and Gifts at 1868 Midtown Drive.