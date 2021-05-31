Columbus CrossFit gym honors fallen soldier with Murph Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – People across the country honor our service members in various ways on Memorial Day, including participating in a workout challenge called the Murph. One Columbus CrossFit gym, CrossFit CSG, completed the challenge not only to honor fallen soldiers across the country but one of their very own they lost several years ago.

Michael P. Murphy was a Navy Seal who lost his life in Kunar, Afghanistan in 2005 when he sacrificed his life in an effort to save his team. His selfless act ended up saving one of his fellow seals, Marcus Luttrell, author of the book “Lone Survivor: The Eye Witness Account.”

Those participating in the Murph complete one of Murphy’s favorite workouts that he called “body armor.” The workout consists of a one mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats finished with another one mile run, all while wearing a 20 LB weight vest.

CrossFit CSG in Columbus held one class today specifically for the Murph Challenge. Over 30 members completed the challenging work, many in under an hour.

The CrossFit CSG group completed the challenge with a specific person in min beside Navy Seal Murphy. Several years ago the gym lost one of their own coaches who was a Sergeant Antonio Rodriguez and today his memory weighed heavy as the group completed their workout.

“Sergeant First Class, Antonio Rodriguez was one of the coaches here who unfortunately passed away a couple years ago and he was beloved by everyone that worked with him here,” said Roman. “Just full of life, a comedian but also loved to push you in the right way to make you better. So I know there’s a lot of us here today that have him in our hearts and our minds and his family as well today.”

Roman added that it’s the memory of Rodriguez and the other fallen soldiers and their sacrifice that push athletes to complete the intense workout.

“You know I think the thing that people think about to get them through this workout the most is our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Roman. “And you know the fact that they’re not here today to experience life with us is it’s unfortunate, but it it pushes you to honor them everyday throughout your life, just the way you live your life and put a little more effort into the workout because they gave it all.”