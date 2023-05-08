COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a job fair on May 9 in Columbus.

DJJ is looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff.

Individuals interested should bring their social security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aaron Cohen Regional Youth Detention Center, 7700 Chattsworth Road, Midland, GA 31820.

The Juvenile Correctional Officer position has a salary of $37,730 and an additional pay of up to 10 percent based on the number of years served on active military duty.

For more information, call 404-508-6500 or visit the Department of Juvenile Justice website.