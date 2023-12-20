COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Department of Public Works is reminding community members to recycle during the holidays and offers solutions for those interested in recycling large amounts.

The Department of Public Works’ Recycling section wants to remind all residents to “continue recycling and to place your full blue cart on the curb for collection.”

The department says it realizes that recycling materials will be disposed of at a higher rate during the holiday season. If anyone has cardboard, the department is asking residents to break down the cardboard and place it in the blue cart.

If anyone has a substantial amount of recycling materials the department advises residents to bring their materials to any of the four locations below:

Welcome Center – 1751 Williams Rd.

Cooper Creek Park – 4816 Milgen Rd.

Recycling Center – 8001 Pinegrove Way

Victory Drive Site – #25 22nd Ave. 9 (located behind Summit)

Anyone interested in recycling, contact the Columbus Department of Public Works at 706-225-4699 or the Citizens Service Center at 311 for more information on how to start recycling.