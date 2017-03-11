Columbus family believes eviction was act of retaliation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus family has recently been evicted from their home and they believe it’s in retaliation over a lawsuit they filed against the owners of their apartment complex.

The family won the lawsuit which claimed inhumane living conditions.

Keisha White the lease holder said, “We choose to stand up for ourselves and so it has turned into war.

The White family was evicted from their home at the Eagles Trace Apartments in Columbus.

White said, “The Marshals knocked on the door with the assistance of the maintenance men and they came in like a thunder storm and put us out, as if we were dirt. Like animals out on the street.”

All of their belongings and memories were thrown into the yard.

The family believes it was retaliation because they successfully sued for inhumane living conditions and won.

The Leasing Office says the Whites were evicted because they hadn’t paid rent in months.

They say the Whites owed $2,178 in rent.

Keisha White says they weren’t able to pay rent and treat the pest infested home on one income.

Other neighbors came forward and spoke about the pest issues they were also experiencing in their homes.

They’re encouraging others to come forward.