COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS hosted their first annual community event from noon to 6:00 p.m. on April 22, 2022.

The event gave the fire and EMS department an opportunity to showcase their skills to the public.

Firefighters demonstrated numerous things including a rope rescue demonstration, a car extraction demonstration and a live fire demonstration.

Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull said the event allows the community to see what the Fire and EMS Department of Columbus can do.

“We’d love for the community to come out, we’d love the opportunity to show off some of the things that we do our capabilities,” said Shull. “But more than that, it’s a great opportunity for us and the fire department to really engage the community and meet the people that we are so honored to serve.”

In addition to demonstrating their skills, they were also able to showcase some of their new tools. The new tools used in the car extraction demonstration are battery powered which allows for better efficiency and communication when working since there is no noise from the generator previously needed to power the tools.

The responders were able to interact with all ages of the community at the afternoon long event.