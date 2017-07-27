Columbus Government Center open house tour reveals serious issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens of concerns revealed at the Columbus Government Center. City representatives hosted tours of the building highlighting some very serious issues.

Representatives say the failing heating system at the Government Center is just one of the many concerns. In addition to that, the main remedy for leaks in part of the 12 floor building is tarp. Some citizens who participated in the tour say they can’t believe the building has been functioning so poorly for so long.

“They’re deteriorating,” says facilities maintenance supervisor Jerry Gowen.

Gowen says that what’s happening to the heating pipes. Representatives say because of this, some parts of the building can’t get cool. In an effort to handle this issue, portable AC systems can be found in select Government Center areas. Another issue, a lack of sprinkler systems.

“This floor and the ground floor and the parking garages are sprinkled…that’s it,” says Gowen.

But there are 12 floors in the Government Center. In addition to that, John Hudgison, the Codes and Inspection Director says there’s also and issue with the alarm system. He says it costs a pretty penny to repair any where between $750,000 to $1 million.

Part of the tour took the visitors downstairs. That’s where we found a generator just taking up space.

“We had a catastrophic failure on the old original generator which was 40 something years old..being it’s in the basement..the building was probably built around that..it’s almost impossible to take that one out,” says Gowen.

There’s now, a new generator outside. Gowen says there’s no way to get it inside, because it is too large to get inside.

“Is it practical to have a generator outside? …Not in that respect…it would be better in a secure area,” says Gowen.

Another issue, a lack of handicap accessible bathrooms.

“We have them on the ground floor and that’s it,” says Gowen.

Some wiring issues are only accessible through two places in the Government Center. Representatives say the cement through the building doesn’t allow them to move around as freely as they would like. Another disturbing detail, a room where the female inmates are held temporarily. Law enforcement says depending on the day, anywhere from 60 to 90 people can be held in the rooms at one time.

Back in February, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson introduced the idea of possibly getting a new Government and Judicial Center. She mentioned there are three options going forward for city council. They include: completely gutting and renovating the current building, tearing down the building completely and rebuilding from the ground up, or build two completely separate buildings, which would include a Government Center and Judicial Center.