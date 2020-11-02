Columbus Health Department opens free flu shots for locals

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL)- With the flu season quickly approaching, you can get your flu shot at a drive through.

The Columbus Health Department is giving out free flu shots from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department says it’s best to get your flu shot now to help protect against the virus.

“It’s always important to get your flu shot especially with COVID because you want to make sure you are protected against as much as you can be protected from. You don’t want to get the flu and then be sick and then have exposure to COVID,” RN Valerie Schruggs-Proffittn said.

The Columbus Health Department will be administering the flu shot through a drive through so patients wont have to get out of their cars. This will make the flu shot process quicker and safer for everyone so social distancing can still be practiced.

Studies have shown that COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms so it will be hard to determine if you have the flu or COVID-19. The similarities that the viruses have are fatigue, muscle ache, fever and nausea. There is only one major difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

“The main symptom that we are seeing with COVID that does distinguish it from the flu is the loss in taste and smell, that usually will distinguish it from the flu,” Schruggs-Proffittn said.

In order to get your free flu shot from the Columbus Department of Health patients must be 18 years or older.