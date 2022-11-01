COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Hospice of Georgia & Alabama will join hospices around the United States to commemorate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Vice President of Business Development Terri Roberts says Columbus Hospice has provided 43 years of supportive care to thousands of people, allowing them to be with loved ones in their last moments.

According to Vice President Roberts, Columbus Hospice works with the patient and their support system to ensure goals are accomplished.

“National Hospice and Palliative Care month recognizes the crucial role of Columbus Hospice team members who are committed to caring for patients and their caregivers during difficult times when support is most needed. As the area’s first and only independent non-profit hospice care provider, we ensure that our compassionate, high-quality care is always there for others, including those who are underinsured or uninsured. We have cared for our community in Georgia and Alabama since 1979, opening the first and only inpatient Hospice House in the Chattahoochee Valley in 2000, and earning The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval since 1996.” Donna Morgan, CEO

For more information on Columbus Hospice of Georgia & Alabama, go to www.columbushospice.com.