Columbus Housing Authority demolishes Chase Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)- As the new year quickly approaches, its time get rid of the old and in the with the new and that’s exactly what Columbus housing authority is doing.

Chase homes began their demolition last week and it has carried on into this week. Former residents of the apartment complex were given a tenant protection voucher which allowed them to go to section eight landlords or move to another Columbus Housing Authority property.

Lisa Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the CHA says this new move for residents comes with a lot of emotions.

“It did give them a lot of flexibility of their choice of housing and they have the right of first return to the new development when its ready but. I think that all were kind of sad, some excited it’s a mix emotion,” Walters said.

The demolition of Chase Homes should be complete towards the end of Jan. Construction for the new homes will begin and March and should take up to 18 months to complete.