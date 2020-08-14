Columbus Memory Center donates $20K to supply iPads to COVID-19 patients

Community News

by:

Posted:
ColumbusMemoryCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Memory Center has made a $20,000 donation to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s COVID-19 Infastructure fund.

The $20,000 donation will go towards providing iPads and support for COVID-19 patients in quarantine, and comes months after hospitals across the U.S. have implemented visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The use of iPads has served as one of several solutions to help patients stay connected to their loved ones while in isolation. The Columbus Memory Center saw this disconnection as a need-gap and jumped in to help patients have virtual visits from their loved ones.

“The ability for a patient to visually connect with his or her support network, on a regular basis, can help summon the energy to fight this deadly virus,” Dr. Jonathan L. Liss, Columbus Memory Center founder, reflected. “It gives everyone at the Columbus Memory Center great satisfaction to know that our donation can help reduce emotional suffering for patients and their families.”

