COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple areas of Columbus are currently experiencing power outages due to severe weather storms traveling through the area.

According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, the following areas are experiencing an outages and should expect a restoration of power:

The largest power outage encompasses Georgia Power customers on 17th Avenue near the Bealwood Cemetery to 21st Street near the St. Francis Wellness Center. This outage is affecting over 1600 citizens. Georgia Power shows on its website the power should be restored by 5 p.m.

Another outage occurring near the intersection of 11th Avenue and 35th Street is affecting less than five people. Power should be restored by 5:45 p.m.

An outage on Garrard Street near the St. Francis Wellness Center is affecting 7 citizens, and power is expected to be restored by 5:45 p.m.

An outage on near Box Road is currently affecting less than five people and power should be restored by 5:45 p.m.

For more information about power outages in your area, visit Georgia Power Outage Map page.