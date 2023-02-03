COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum and the Columbus State University Department of Art are teaming up on yarn bombing the landscape in front of the Corn Center for Visual Arts.

The event is part of the Columbus Museum’s touring exhibition A Ribbon Runs Through It: Textiles from the Columbus Museum and is open to the public.

The Columbus Museum says the event will allow participants to crochet vines of flowers, shapes, and quilted designs, which will be created from recycled sweaters donated by Goodwill.

The yarn-bombing will take place on Feb. 4 and 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. According to the Columbus Museum, yarns, hooks, and sewing needles will be provided, but participants can also bring their own supplies. The museum is also accepting donations of yarn, hooks, and other related materials.

For more information on the yarn bombing, visit the Columbus Museum’s website.