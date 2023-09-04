COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus branch of the NAACP is inviting locals to attend a scheduled press conference on Sept. 9 to discuss the violence that occurred at the 61st Annual Heritage Bowl.

“The problems that continue to plague our community cannot be expected to be solved by the NAACP or any one organization alone,” stated Columbus NAACP President Wane A. Hailes.

“Just as it is said, “it takes a village to raise a child ” it is going to take that same village to address and work toward solutions to stopping the crime that is being perpetrated by our youth on our community.”

The press conference is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. in front of the ticket booth at the AJ McClung Memorial Stadium.

The following organizations are set to speak at the press conference: