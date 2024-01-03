COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus branch of the NAACP announced on Wednesday that the 49th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center located at 801 Front Avenue.

The Columbus NAACP says U.S. Congressman James Clyburn of the 6th district of South Carolina will be the keynote speaker for the event. Additional remarks will be provided by NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Georgia State President Attorney Gerald Griggs, and Columbus NAACP President Melvin Tanner Jr.