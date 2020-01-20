Columbus native NFL star Isaiah Crowell gives back to his hometown

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus Native Isaiah Crowell, and now the running back for the Oakland Raiders held his inaugural “Goody bag and Purse” giveaway.

On Jan. 20 Crowell partnered with “DJ” Jones of Sports Visions at Safe House Ministries to give more than 200 residents winter clothing, t-shirts and hygiene products.

“One of my friends suggested that today in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and this is the same thing that he did in the world. I think it’s just a good thing to do and it’s a blessing to be able to be a blessing” says Crowell.

The event was sponsored by Crowell’s charity Feed the Crow, which was started by Crowell and his mom Debbie Crowell, in order to give back to the community.

“He always want to do something in the community, he loves this place, and he comes back often as he can but he does so many other things, he has a great youth football camp in the summer which he has been doing for six years. He also feeds over 100 families for Thanksgiving, and this past Christmas he gave away bikes to elementary school kids” says “DJ” Jones.

Isaiah Crowell has made plans to do more things for the Columbus Community before the upcoming football season.