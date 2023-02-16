COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Major Moves Development, a Columbus-based non-profit, is holding a community clean-up as well as pop-up shop in mid-March.

The pop-up shop on Saturday, March 11 at El Evento will start at 12 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. The event will have games, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

The clean-up is being held on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The east-side focused initiative will meet in the parking lot of the Walmart on Old Buena Vista Road.

For more information, visit https://www.majormovesdev.org/.