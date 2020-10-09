Columbus non-profit to hold drive-thru early education enrollment event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will host a drive-thru open enrollment event for early childhood education programs on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Applications will be accepted for both the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.

The programs offered by ESP provide early childhood education, health, nutrition, and family services. These services aim to develop functioning skills for children and prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

The Early Head Start program serves infants and toddlers ranging from birth to three-years-old and expecting mothers. The Head Start program serves children ages three to five.

There are no costs associated with either program. ESP partners with several community agents to help meet the needs of families.

Special needs children are also welcome to join the programs.

“It’s important that children are a part of a high-quality early childhood education program as the ones we provide,” said Kelvin Thomas, Director of Early Childhood and Family Services.

The enrollment event will be at the Community CARES Station located at 1112 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

For more information, please contact Leona Watts-Barrow at (706) 325-9661.