COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful and Turn Around Columbus Inc. are teaming up to hold a community cleanup in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Monday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will gather to clean up the MLK Learning Trail.

Those volunteers are being asked to meet at either Carver High School or A.J. McClung YMCA by 10 a.m. where on-site transportation will take them to the start of the trail and back to their vehicle after the clean-up.

The City of Columbus says lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. for volunteers.

To register, click here. For more information, email kcbc1987@columbusga.org. You can also call either (706) 610-0271 or (706) 225-4008.