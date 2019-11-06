Columbus Police are looking for a missing local man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help finding Royzell Lampkin, 54, who was last seen on Oct. 29 after retrieving his work truck from a job site in the 1800 block of Saint Elmo’s Drive.

The truck is reported to be a white 2007 GMC Sierra. Police say the truck has a Georgia tag reading AVZ 2002.

Lampkin is described as 5’11” and bald, with brown eyes and weighing 260 pounds.

CPD is asking that anyone with information on Lampkin’s whereabouts to call the police at 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.