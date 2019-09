COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy missing since August 5. Raymond Richmond Jr. was last seen on North Lumpkin Road.

Raymond is said to frequent Baker Plaza Drive, South Side Court, Andrews Road, and Mellon Street, and is described as a chronic runaway.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, a grey shirt, and grey white shoes. Raymond is 5’7″ with brown eyes and black hair.