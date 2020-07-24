Columbus Police continue search for missing woman, last seen in 1985

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have reissued a notice in a missing persons case going back to June 21, 1985, the last day that Lorrene Debra Reynolds was seen.

Reynolds, 29 at the time of her disappearance, now 62, was last seen at 7733 Hilldale Drive, in Columbus.

At the time of her disappearance, Reynolds was a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant. Reynolds is described as 5’10, weighting 120 pounds, with green eyes.

Police ask anyone with information relating to the case to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

