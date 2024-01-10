COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will host their annual citizens law enforcement academy beginning on January 25.

Columbus Police Sgt. Katina Williams and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Command Sgt. Larry Marshall stopped by WRBL to provide more details on the academy.

The academy begins on January 25, lasting 14 weeks. It will be hosted every Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with classes beginning with orientation and ending with graduation.

Applications are available online or in person at the Columbus Police Department’s headquarters at 510 10th St. Applications can be mailed, dropped off at CPD’s headquarters, or emailed to Sgt. Williams at katinawilliams@columbusga.org.

The academy is open to local residents from Columbus and surrounding Chattahoochee Valley counties.