COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department partnered up with a local charity this holiday season.

Employees with Columbus Police worked together to donate stuffed animals and essential items to the Ronald McDonald House — a charity supporting families taking care of sick children.

Event participants shared their thoughts on what the partnership means to them.

“It means a lot to be able to give back to the community,” said Columbus Police Command Sgt. Alan Malone. “And it helps establish a relationship between our department and the Ronald McDonald House.”

“I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for them and for us,” said Ronald McDonald House Interim Director Dr. Cenobia Moore. “First, to develop this partnership. Second, the items they provided, we use every day.”

