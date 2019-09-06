Columbus Police have a BOLO out for a missing Columbus man

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing local man, Donald Williams, 33.

Williams was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 4, signing out of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Center Street location.

Police say that Williams’ may have a limited cognitive ability due to a medical condition. He is described as 6’0″ and weighing 289 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where to find Williams, police ask that you call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.