Columbus police are investigating a death on Luckie Street.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, a 70-year-old Asian woman’s body was found in the 2800 block of Luckie St.

Police have been on scene for several hours. Crime scene tape has been roped around the location.

“We are currently investigating at this time,” says Major J.D. Hawk.

Newton says her body will be taken for autopsy this afternoon.