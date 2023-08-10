COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department, in collaboration with Rally Point Harley-Davidson and Buffalo Rock Pepsi, is inviting locals to participate in the 2023 River City Motorcycle Rodeo.

According to CPD, tickets to participate in the motorcycle rodeo cost $50 per person, and the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Georgia.

The event will include a new skills course, special guests and other new features.

The event will be held on Oct. 7 at Rally Point Harley-Davidson located at 3230 Williams Rd, from 12-5 p.m.

Interested individuals can register online for the event here.