Columbus Police issue BOLO for missing 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to help them find Samuel Harper, 16, last seen in the downtown area around 13th Street and Veteran’s Parkway.

Police say Harper was last seen on Sept. 4, wearing all black clothing and with his hair in a ponytail. He is described as 6’0 tall and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

CPD is asks that anyone with information on where Samuel Harper might be to call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449