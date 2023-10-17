COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is introducing its Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Public Access Portal, designed to create more transparency and allow for community involvement in CPD’s accreditation effort.

Along with CPD’s Community Relations Citizen’s Survey, the CALEA Public Access Portal utilizes a specialized platform for public feedback regarding the police department’s compliance with CALEA standards.

Columbus Police invites locals to share comments about CPD’s “engagement with the community, the delivery of public safety services” and CPD’s “overall candidacy for reaccreditation” through the public access portal.

CPD also ensures Columbus citizens that comments submitted through the portal will not be used for any investigation, stating, “CALEA is not an investigatory body, and therefore, the public comment portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes.”

To access CPD’s Community Relations Citizen’s Survey or CALEA Public Access Portal visit CPD’s website.