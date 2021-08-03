Columbus Police looking for critically missing Autistic teen last seen on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is search for a critically missing Autistic teen.

According to police, Kaleb Beasley, age 19, was last seen near the intersection of Macon Road and University Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on August 3, 2021.

At the time, Beasley was wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts. According to police, Beasley wears glasses held together with green tape.

Anyone with information about Kaleb Beasley should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.