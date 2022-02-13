COLUMBUS: Police make two arrests in separate gun-related disputes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made two arrests in separate gun-related incidents on Feb. 11.

At around 9:48 a.m., officers responded to a scene at Primrose Court. During an alleged domestic dispute, a man fired a handgun into the air several times after becoming angry with a member of his household.

The man was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

At around 3:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a separate scene at the 3300 block of 6th Avenue. According to a press release, a female suspect trespassed by pursuing the victim onto the property of another citizen.

She then discharged a firearm in the air, and pointed the weapon at the head of the victim. Officers arrested her and charged her with the following:

Aggravated assault

Discharging a firearm in the city

Obstruction of police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 706-653-3188.