COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and the family of a missing teenager are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Brody Miles, 15, stands at 6-foot-tall and weighs 120 lbs. His clothing description is unknown.

He was last seen at the 1000 block of 32nd Avenue on Friday, May 5, at approximately 9:05 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.