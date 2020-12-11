 

Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen December 2

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Dec. 2, 2020.

Police say Christa Gabrielle Landers, 41, was last seen in the 2500 block of Walker Street around noon on Dec. 2. She is described as walking with a limp on her left side, and was last seen driving her 2000 tan Chevrolet Suburban, with the license plate #PTL6404.

Landers is described by police as 5’5″, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Landers’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 51°

Saturday

71° / 54°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 71° 54°

Sunday

68° / 54°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 68° 54°

Monday

59° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 59° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 57° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 34°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 56° 34°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories