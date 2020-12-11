Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen December 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Dec. 2, 2020.

Police say Christa Gabrielle Landers, 41, was last seen in the 2500 block of Walker Street around noon on Dec. 2. She is described as walking with a limp on her left side, and was last seen driving her 2000 tan Chevrolet Suburban, with the license plate #PTL6404.

Landers is described by police as 5’5″, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Landers’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.