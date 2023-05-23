COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jamie Cochran Fuller, 42, was last seen on Monday, May 22, at approximately 8:00 a.m. in Hamilton Place Apartments, on Thea Lane. She left in a 2015 Honda Odyssey, silver in color, bearing GA tag# CVL 9180.

Police say Fuller stands at 4’10 and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and pink and purple dyed hair. It is believed she may have traveled to the Atlanta Airport.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.