Columbus police are searching for a missing 1-year-old child.

They are asking that the community be on the lookout for Verla Clovis, a 1-year-old black female.

Police say she was last seen at her mother’s residence at Bull Creek Trailer Park. The victim’s father, Perry Sager, took Verla without consent.

Police believe Perry and Verla may be in the Opelika, Alabama area. It is unknown what type of vehicle Perry was driving.