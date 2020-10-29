Columbus Police searching for missing 12-year-old Shane Hansen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old with who was last seen in the evening on Oct. 28.

Shane Hansen has been missing since 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and was last seen in the 1300 block of Antietam Drive in Columbus. Police say he was wearing black or gray basketball shorts and an unknown color t-shirt.

Shane reportedly has autism, police say.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts should call the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or call 911.