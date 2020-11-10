Columbus Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen November 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Nov. 6.

Jye Grimes, 14, was last seen near Gettysburg Way. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, a red, white, and blue headband, and white/blue Jordan’s tennis shoes.

Jye is described as having black hair styled in a box fade, with brown eyes. He is 5’2″ and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about Jye’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.