Columbus Police searching for missing local teen Ty’Keyona “Juicy” Tolbert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ty’Keyona Markia Tolbert, also known as “Juicy.” She was last seen the night of March 16.

Police say Ty’Keyona was last seen near Benning Hills around 9 p.m. on March 16, wearing black tights or shorts, an unknown shirt, and a rainbow-colored bag full of clothes.

Ty’Keyona is described as 5’5″, with brown eyes and black hair styled in a small afro, and walking with a limp and a scar on her left leg. She is a student at Spencer high School.

If anyone has information about Ty’Keyona’s whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or hte Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or 706-653-3400.