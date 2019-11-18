Columbus Police searching for missing local teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing teen last seen on Nov. 14. James Douglas Marshall, 16, was last seen walking away from his home in the 1000 block of Ada Avenue.

Police say James was wearing a red and black hoodie, jeans, and a pair of red and black Jordans. He’s described as 6’2″ with brown eyes and black hair.

CPD is asking that anyone with information about where James might be to call them at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.