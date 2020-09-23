Columbus Police searching for missing mother, believed to be with 7-month-old daughter

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking the public to help them find a missing mother, who may be with her seven-month-old daughter.

Gina Pezzimenti was last seen on Sept. 23 near Buena Vista Road. She is described as 5’7″, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Pezzimenti was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and silver and gold sandals.

Anyone with information on Gina Pezzimenti’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 64°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 80% 77° 69°

Friday

84° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 69°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 85° 67°

Monday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
60%
71°

73°

12 PM
Showers
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss