Columbus Police searching for missing mother, believed to be with 7-month-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking the public to help them find a missing mother, who may be with her seven-month-old daughter.

Gina Pezzimenti was last seen on Sept. 23 near Buena Vista Road. She is described as 5’7″, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Pezzimenti was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and silver and gold sandals.

Anyone with information on Gina Pezzimenti’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.