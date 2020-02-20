Columbus Police searching for missing, pregnant teen Akharia Ewing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for Akharia Ewing, 15. She is eight months pregnant and was last seen on Feb. 18 near Henry Avenue.

Police believe Akharia may be with Temoore Jeric Wheat, of Phenix City, in a Navy Blue Honda Civic with an expired paper tag.

It is unknown what Akharia was last wearing, but police say she is described as 5’2″, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police urge anyone with information about Akharia’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.